Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 21,834 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $49,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

