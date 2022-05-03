Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 12,518 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

