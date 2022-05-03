Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,743 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $59,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,002.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,198.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

