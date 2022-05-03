Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $62,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

