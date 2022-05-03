Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $64,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 127,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

