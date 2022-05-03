Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Penumbra worth $31,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,654,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.41 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.21.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.