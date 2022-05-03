Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Affirm worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,848,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $161,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

