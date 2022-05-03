Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

