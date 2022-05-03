Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

