Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.95 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

