Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $66.15 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $66,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $484.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

