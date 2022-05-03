Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

