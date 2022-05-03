Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,635 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 627,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $233.25 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.