Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,109 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

