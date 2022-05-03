Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 825 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $306.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.39 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

