Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,867 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

