Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 88,830 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $54,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

