Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQV stock opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

