Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.72 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

