MobileCoin (MOB) Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. MobileCoin has a market cap of $283.17 million and $12.13 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00009914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004632 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

