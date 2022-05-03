Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNA stock opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. Moderna has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,054 shares of company stock worth $33,824,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

