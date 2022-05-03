Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.79. 10,032,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

