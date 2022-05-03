Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 555,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

