Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $60.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $60,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $463.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $448.54 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

