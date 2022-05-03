Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 4,443,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

