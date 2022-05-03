Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,642,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,860,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.04. 1,559,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.