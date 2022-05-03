Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $240.32 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

