Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,231 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Adobe by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $680,694,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $4,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

ADBE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,819. The company has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $394.04 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

