Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Update

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 582,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

