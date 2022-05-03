More Coin (MORE) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

More Coin (MORE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,236.12 and $45.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

