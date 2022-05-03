Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. 55,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,719. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.