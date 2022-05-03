Morgan Stanley Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

