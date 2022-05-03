Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $13,116,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

