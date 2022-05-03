Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.47. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. The company has a market cap of C$687.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.