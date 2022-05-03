Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0249

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $104,288.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

