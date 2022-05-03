Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $74.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. 518,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Morphic has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

