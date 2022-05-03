Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.45. 22,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,766. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.