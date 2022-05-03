Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 45,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,681. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

