Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

