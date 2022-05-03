Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 4.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $182.92 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.70. The company has a market cap of $274.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

