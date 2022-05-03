Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,243. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

