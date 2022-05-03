Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The company has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

