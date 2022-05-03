Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.