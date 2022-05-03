Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,232,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,847,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 42,714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

