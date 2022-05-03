Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MITQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 283,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,726. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
