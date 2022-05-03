MP Materials (MP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MP opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

