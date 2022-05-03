MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in April

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 33,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

