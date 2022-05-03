MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vontier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after buying an additional 377,262 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Vontier by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after buying an additional 558,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

