MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.16. MYR Group has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

