Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY22 guidance at $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.200 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,844. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

